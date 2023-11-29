I've heard ActivityPub described as two-way RSS. If so, there are imho more direct ways to arrive at that. I think it's possible to create a federation system that takes a few days to implement. Maybe it doesn't need all the features they've put into ActivityPub. I'm pretty sure a lightweight social network is what's called for now. I know 20 different ventures have started up to do this, but isn't it weird that none of them have built on RSS. That's the only approach imho that has a chance of doing something unique here. I'd rather work with other people, but I'm not into replacing simplicity with something that's not very simple. #
I'm back on Wordle, having solved the puzzle every day for the last 36 days. It's training my mind -- I see patterns I wouldn't ordinarily see, because I spend as much as an hour or two every day looking for patterns in letters, and finding them, eventually. I wish at times my mind worked more like a computer. When their bot says "there were only three possible solutions at that point" -- I wish I could see what they are at each point, or at least know how many they are, if not what they are. The training has also helped my mind debug software. I'm not as daunted as I often am when there appears to be no solution to the problem I'm working on. I'm sure I'll find it eventually. #
People who say Twitter is over aren't considering how vast it is. Same kind of situation as with Atom many years ago. It wasn't obvious how deeply installed RSS was, all the networks that had been created with it. It was basically impossible at that time to displace RSS. Anyway, same thing with Twitter today, no matter how vile the owner of the network is. It has been around since 2006, a time of huge growth in networking, and it captured basically all of it. So if there's anyone you need to reach, and they're hooked up to the net, you almost certainly will be able to reach them on Twitter. This is another situation like Napster. Never have you had all the music of our civilization available so easily to so many people. We could have done so much with that. The most prudent thing to do with Twitter is to organize a buyout for Musk, and get him out of that position. We don't need to delete it, not that we could, we need to get Musk out of a position of control. #
Last update: Wednesday November 29, 2023; 10:11 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)