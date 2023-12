😄

This is the stupidest thing ever. We've had a bit of trouble with the implementation of rssCloud on the new Automattic-hosted server, the pings to coming from one server in particular. We did finally get to the bottom of it and all of a sudden it's working. Except for Scripting News . I added debugging code, stared at server logs, and scratched my head, until I decided to check if I was subscribed to the freaking feed . I wasn't. Once I fixed that little oversight, it's all working , nice and fast. Sometimes the bug is in your brain not in the software.