We know journalists are not The Resistance, which begs the question -- who is and why aren't journalists searching for them?#
I heard Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor in Chief of The Atlantic, on NPR this morning talking about their special edition about what a second Trump presidency would be like. I'd love to read it but I am not a subscriber. I'd like to hear Goldberg interviewed on what happened to buying an issue of a magazine just because I want to read it. I think it's actually a bigger story, because realistically, it's probably good journalism but won't do anything to prevent a second Trump term, where hearing him explain why they have such a bizarre economic model might help them try another approach and thus provide greater service, and very likely increase their revenue because it would give readers a way to ease into subscribing.#
Goldberg said they are not The Resistance, they're journalists. Well then my question is what good are you exactly and why are you using up all the airtime? Why is NPR even bothering to interview you. He said it clearly, he was just trying to save his conscience for after the Nazis came to power in the US. We have bigger issues than Jeffrey Goldberg's conscience. Why doesn't NPR and The Atlantic go out and find The Freaking Resistance and introduce us to them. My grandfather said something to me when I was a little boy, with such clarity, I can never forget it. He said David, when the Nazis come (he was sure they would) you need to go up on the roof with a gun, and shoot them. He knew. He didn't say "David, run" or "David, write an article in The Atlantic so you have a clear conscience." He said I should fight. With guns. That was the lesson he learned from his experience. So where is our Resistance? What the F are we waiting for? #
"Wait and see what happens" is a losing strategy. By the time you figured out what happened, if you ever do, it's too late.#
Last update: Friday December 8, 2023; 11:24 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)