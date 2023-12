I heard Jeffrey Goldberg , the Editor in Chief of The Atlantic, on NPR this morning talking about their special edition about what a second Trump presidency would be like. I'd love to read it but I am not a subscriber. I'd like to hear Goldberg interviewed on what happened to buying an issue of a magazine just because I want to read it. I think it's actually a bigger story, because realistically, it's probably good journalism but won't do anything to prevent a second Trump term, where hearing him explain why they have such a bizarre economic model might help them try another approach and thus provide greater service, and very likely increase their revenue because it would give readers a way to ease into subscribing.