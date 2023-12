😄

I've been re-bingeing the whole Crown series , anticipating that there was going to be a new and final series of episodes, out today. I started watching the new one, and all of a sudden the two princes, William and Harry, are actual people. I have a lot of trouble with that, because of course I remember when they were born. However I'm pretty sure I'll go all the way through. There are a lot of hours of entertainment in The Crown and a few scenes that are truly spectacular ( like this ). I remember the really good ones of course, but there's an awful lot of schlock . One scene I had not remembered was a pretty good illustration of how fucked up people can be. Princess Diana had just gone on a tour of NYC , her first international tour on her own, and it was (surprising to her) a huge success. Another British invasion. The people of NYC loved Diana (at least in the show, I don't remember this, I was living in California at the time). So she comes home, and the royal family, instead of cheering her, were angry with her for being so charming. Go figure. Her husband, Prince Charles is yelling at her and he asks her if she ever considered how Camilla , Charles' one true love, would feel about Diana being so popular. Diana is gobsmacked (as am I). Why would she think of that. How totally fucked up is that. Why should anyone, being themselves, being happy, worry about how anyone else might feel about their happiness? I've been in Diana's position a few times, achieving success, much deserved, and was reminded that this upset people who (apparently) didn't want me to succeed? I have even been asked that question. If you ever feel that way, that someone else's happiness is meant to make you feel bad, remember Carl Sagan's Pale Blue Dot video. Really,if you are offended by someone else's happiness. Remember, none of this stuff amounts to anything in the big picture. We're very small, all of us put together, in the grand scheme of things. So if you're happy, good for you! And one other question -- is re-bingeing actually a word??