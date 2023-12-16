Howard Weaver, who was a giant both in journalism and blogging, has died. A bunch of my pieces really pissed him off, like this one. You didn't have to guess where you stood with him. And he listened when you told him he was all fucked up and full of it and didn't understand the first thing about what you said. He was from Alaska and I am from the east and west coasts. We were friends. I'lll miss his caustic and broad dismissals. I knew then and now that his heart was in it, and it is a good heart. ❤️#
I listened to a podcast interview with Norman Lear. He's a great talker and story-teller and philosopher, and a great human being. I had never heard him interviewed before, or read anything written by him, but I watched all his TV shows in the 70s. The people in them were people from my neighborhood, but funnier. Why should it be surprising that the stories this man told in real life were the same ones he told in his scripts. Now I want to find more interviews with him. Great stuff. #
No matter how hard we try, no matter how much we want to make a difference, for most of us, all the difference we make happens when we're alive, there is no lasting value to our existence after we're gone. Most people know that, but some people (like me) struggle against it. #
I'm starting to scope out if it would be possible to create an Electron version of FeedLand. I had a conversation with ChatGPT about that. We did not arrive at a plan. FeedLand uses MySQL, I can't convert to another SQL, we have to use the same codebase in all versions. If, after reading the chat, you have ideas, please post a note here. #
They're also going to implement Facebook-only APIs, and you're going to want to support them, because they give you access to many millions of people.#
It might be better for the Fediverse if they're just bluffing, but don't be so sure you're going to like the way it works once they're fully in (if they ever are).#
How ChatGPT visualized Threads as I described it. #
PS: Bluesky, I'm beggin you -- get those RSS 2.0 feeds in there asap, and hook up with Mastodon now. Let's go. It'll be so much fun and give people all they want without putting Facebook in the middle. #
