I listened to a podcast interview with Norman Lear . He's a great talker and story-teller and philosopher, and a great human being. I had never heard him interviewed before, or read anything written by him, but I watched all his TV shows in the 70s. The people in them were people from my neighborhood, but funnier. Why should it be surprising that the stories this man told in real life were the same ones he told in his scripts. Now I want to find more interviews with him. Great stuff.