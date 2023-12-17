The last episodes of The Crown were absolute garbage. It's so bad that you notice the music and how dramatic it is for absolutely no drama on screen. I'm surprised the actors were willing to go along with it. The only good part was where the Queen does standup near the end of the last episode. Something like 80 hours of TV behind them, and all of a sudden this stoic character, with no sense of humor whatsoever, who can't even cry, is bringing down the house. Oh please. I had to stick around to see how bad it can get, now you don't. If I had to give it a rating it would be Oh The Humanity.#
Picked a movie, The Last Duel, more or less at random, based largely on who was in it, and the fact that the NYT gave it a critic's pick rating. It was good. But this isn't a movie review, it's a review of the user interface for choosing movies on streaming services. Why can't we integrate a site like Metacritic with Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Max, AppleTV, et al. Just let me know what Metacritic says, and make it clickable, so I can see what the individual pubs had to say if I want more info. Don't make me look it up. People joke about how we spend our time scrolling around not watching anything. But it's true, I do it. Most of them are not worth the time, I suspect. But when you find one that's good, almost at random and even so had to do a lot of work to determine if it was worth a chance, and this has been going on for a decade, why doesn't one of these services just buy Metacritic and integrate it and make your users sing your praises everywhere online. How much could Metacritic cost? (They seem to be in trouble, a lot of the links generated by their CMS are broken.)#
Last update: Sunday December 17, 2023; 1:32 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)