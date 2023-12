Picked a movie, The Last Duel , more or less at random, based largely on who was in it, and the fact that the NYT gave it a critic's pick rating. It was good. But this isn't a movie review, it's a review of the user interface for choosing movies on streaming services. Why can't we integrate a site like Metacritic with Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Max, AppleTV, et al. Just let me know what Metacritic says, and make it clickable, so I can see what the individual pubs had to say if I want more info. Don't make me look it up. People joke about how we spend our time scrolling around not watching anything. But it's true, I do it. Most of them are not worth the time, I suspect. But when you find one that's good, almost at random and even so had to do a lot of work to determine if it was worth a chance, and this has been going on for a decade, why doesn't one of these services just buy Metacritic and integrate it and make your users sing your praises everywhere online. How much could Metacritic cost? (They seem to be in trouble, a lot of the links generated by their CMS are broken.)