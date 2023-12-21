 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
This time of year every day feels like Saturday.#
If FeedLand were from Disney#
  • A beautiful and weird visualization of FeedLand.#
ChatGPT is my CSS advisor#
  • People who don't program must not have any idea how much of a boon it is to us programmers. #
  • I am doing CSS coding far in advance of my previous capability, when I know something is possible, but I haven't the slightest idea how to specify it. #
  • For example, a very common thing to want to do is to put a : after every the text in the first column of a table. #
  • So I asked ChatGPT how to do it, in English, exactly as I did above. This is what it came up with:#
    • tr td:first-child::after {content: ":";}#
  • When you see it like that you can almost figure out what's going on. #
  • And it works. I literally shrieked when it did. #
  • Now I am the boss of CSS.. #
  • Nice.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday December 21, 2023; 2:03 PM EST.

