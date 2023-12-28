The state of networked writing at the end of 2023 -- broken, in many cases, no doubt, deliberately, to keep networks from interoperating. One system allows multiple tags per item, another limits it to one. One has a limit of 280 chars, another 500, but if you pay 10,000. There is no interop, we all write in silos. The basic feature of the web, linking, is especially broken. These are all incredibly simple features requiring practically no resources., This must be deliberate, because the problem is so easily solved. Most people can't see the potential of the open internet as a fantastic writing environment, but it can be one, but only if we want it.