Here's the JSON spec for news.scripting.com. Not done yet, still more stuff to add, and possibly change, but I think it looks pretty good so far. The previous version depended on OPML, and I wanted to move to JSON because OPML already has plenty to do in our world.

There's been a bit of trouble on my servers the last couple of days, and as a result a couple of domains are not working for everyone, or are behaving in mysterious ways. I moved textcasting.org to a server that has a copy of Caddy installed, and therefore supports HTTPS. I am able to see the domain on my local machines, but not on my phone, and I'm getting reports that other people are getting empty pages. And theoretically there should be no way that people should get a non-HTTPS version of news.scripting.com , but I'm seeing hits for the HTTP version in my log. Very weird. If you can shed any light on the problems from your end, please post a note here . Thanks! What a way to end a year. Oy.