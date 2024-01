A quiet end for 2023. It was not a fantastic year, work-wise. I spent almost all my time working away from my interests. First project was completely replacing the identity system in the two apps I'm maintaining -- Drummer and FeedLand , and letting the others end. No one ever says thanks for this kind of work, but it's as basic as converting a house from oil heat to a heat pump . Some of the ducts still work, but things break in hard to find ways. I also converted FeedLand from a simple app that runs on a virtual server, to a scalable and durable app (we hope) that runs in a big cloud. This part was good, but again the work is far from where my expertise and interests lie. So at the beginning of a new year, I'm going to remind myself that I'm too old and not paid well enough (I'm not paid at all, heh) to do another year of this kind of work. I should be making writing and reading tools work better on the web. That's my mission. If it isn't related to that, please understand when I don't give it a high priority. Just one person here. Surprisingly resilient, but also quite tired.