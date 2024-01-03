On Friday I asked ChatGPT for 1000 words on RSS. The bot sorted through all the nonsense, got the story, where Wikipedia got mired. They left out almost all of the interesting stuff relating to the way it was adopted by the publishing and blogging worlds. The format isn't all that important, see the rules for standards-makers, what matters is the interop it delivers. The RSS 0.91 to 2.0 thread was what the market built around, because it was promoted to the market and held steady for it. The other thread got bogged down in an academic theory of how the web should evolve. Content syndication was a real application. That's the story, imho. There was no mention of the NYT in the piece, or Salon, Red Herring, Wired and Motley Fool. Or NPR in re podcasting. #
Last update: Wednesday January 3, 2024; 12:51 PM EST.
