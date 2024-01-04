The usage of news.scripting.com keeps going up. All elements of an item are optional, however at least one of title or description must be present. I'm interested in knowing what you think, what you like, what could be improved, does it give you ideas, how can we help. Here's a place for comments. #
A discussion about whether a feed reader should support titleless items. It should, without question. The spec is very clear. "All elements of an item are optional, however at least one of title or description must be present." It's how social media sites like Bluesky, Mastodon, et al hook up to the RSS network. Their posts not only don't require titles, they don't allow them, something I'd like to see them ease up on, per textcasting. Let the writer decide if a post needs a title. #
Last update: Thursday January 4, 2024; 11:25 AM EST.
