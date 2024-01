Rich Brown reports a problem with the tabs on the Scripting News home page on an Android tablet running Brave. It sounds like the problems were introduced when I did a rewrite of the tab code, and it's probably due to some code catching the click before it gets to the tab code. Once found, it's easy to fix. If you're running Brave or using an Android tablet, could you give it a try per Rich's description, see if you can reproduce. Also curious if there are error messages in the JavaScript console. Thanks!