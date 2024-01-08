What about a LLM that is fed with the flow of your feed subscriptions?#
I would like to give a LLM a pointer to a folder of my writing and say "learn this" and then a few hours or days later I'd be able to ask it questions about what I wrote. I also have folders of stuff my parents wrote. It would be kind of interesting to feed those into a LLM and then ask questions about them. Could be the equivalent of ten years of therapy. #
I think Bluesky has a chance of being the place where journalists assemble in place of Twitter. I sincerely hope it's not on Facebook's Twitter replacement. That would like "meet the new boss, same as the old boss but much richer and better managed."#
