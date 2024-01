Twitter became a hairball . I first heard this term in speeches given by a tech exec, Scott McNealy , talking about his competitor's (Microsoft) product (Windows). A hairball is something your cat coughs up. Very undesirable. Of course, given enough time all software becomes a hairball. As you refine your understanding of how the product is being used, versus how you thought it would be used, all the new paths through the code and UI become more crooked and impenetrable by a human mind, because you still have to do all the things you did before, unless you start over. There often is value in starting over. Now is a good time to be thinking about bare-bones social web apps. People are open to new ideas. I miss the role Twitter used to play, I imagine other people do too.