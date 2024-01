Now the Atlantic is saying we should go to a Trump rally. That is sick. Here's what I want. I want to go to a pro-democracy event, where we do things like register to vote, and offer community service to each other. We need to belong to something great, not to study the degradation of our country. We also should use our communication systems to spread not only positive messages, but to position Hitler as the ultimate loser. We have to present the counter-argument, in a way that still has a chance of getting through. And I still want us to celebrate the symbols of our fight for freedom, which obviously never ends. That's why I'm wearing a MLK button, in real life and on my blog