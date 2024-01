I think it's fair to say that the new FeedLand, at feedland.com , and running in Automattic's cloud, is stable, and performing nicely. So if you have an account on feedland.org , the original system, which is still running of course, you could now reasonably move to feedland.com. To do so, just export your OPML subscription list from .org, create a new account on .com, and import the subscription list. It might take a while for all the new feeds to be fully updated, but you'll be rewarded by a higher performance user experience. Thanks to Matt and company for giving us access to this phenomenal resource. I still haven't gotten used to designing with the assumption that my system can scale as far as it seems it can.