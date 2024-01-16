I think it's fair to say that the new FeedLand, at feedland.com, and running in Automattic's cloud, is stable, and performing nicely. So if you have an account on feedland.org, the original system, which is still running of course, you could now reasonably move to feedland.com. To do so, just export your OPML subscription list from .org, create a new account on .com, and import the subscription list. It might take a while for all the new feeds to be fully updated, but you'll be rewarded by a higher performance user experience. Thanks to Matt and company for giving us access to this phenomenal resource. I still haven't gotten used to designing with the assumption that my system can scale as far as it seems it can.#
I imagine ChatGPT must have an interface that allows me to send it a bit of text via an API, and get back the same response I'd get if I were typing it into their web page. I am a paying user, I don't want to do any more than I'm currently doing with it. I just want to be able to keep an archive of everything I do, in a format that's more useful to me. (Update: They do have a simple API, documented here.)#
Last update: Tuesday January 16, 2024; 3:23 PM EST.
