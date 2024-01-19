John Nolan, the founder of Ghost, when asked if they'd support ActivityPub: "Love the idea in theory and we've looked into it a few times (even built prototypes) - but haven't found an implementation in practice that got us very excited, so far. Spec is pretty lightweight (as in, lots of holes) which means you end up having to invent a lot of proprietary stuff to scale. Tricky."#
Samizdat Online is a DNS-based proxy that makes it possible to read articles from websites that are blocked by the Russian government. Apparently they have a certain number of random domains, that probably change regularly, and they mirror the contents of a story from one of the blocked sites via a random domain. An example of a link to a story on the Moscow Times. Their home pagelooks like a fairly basic feed reader. #
Last update: Friday January 19, 2024; 4:02 PM EST.
