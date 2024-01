In today's Bull Mancuso comic strip , she's a delivery truck driver in Prague on Veshturnya Ave, delivering Amazon boxes. Then, enjoying a huge cheeseburger with Slavic ketchup, and after that I accidentally hit the Return key, and for the rest of the strip she was a teacher at Portland State University, skiing at Mt Hood Ski Bowl, as she was in the previous version . I find this stuff endlessly entertaining, for now at least, because drawing like this was something I never could do myself.