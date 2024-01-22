I re-watched Silver Linings Playbook over the weekend. I love Jennifer Lawrence, and this is a pure JL showcase. But the best moment was stolen by Robert DeNiro who is batshit crazy like most of the characters in the movie when he tells his son in two sentences about our purpose on the planet, which of course is to love Jennifer Lawrence. ❤️#
Why isn't there a karaoke website where I can sing along with Ripple with the lyrics scrolling by. Could we do it together over the internet? It probably doesn't exist because of Hollywood tightasses. But surely there must be some uncopyrighted music we could try this. Hey I bet it actually exists. Send me a link.#
For some reason only now am I realizing the incredible sing-along qualities of Grateful Dead songs like St Stephen or Uncle John's Band. #
Last update: Monday January 22, 2024; 10:41 AM EST.
