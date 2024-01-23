Tomorrow is the 40th anniversary of the big event at Flint Center announcing the Macintosh. It was a huge day in my life, and in the evolution of personal computers and ultimately, the internet. I was there that day, along with Kandes Bregman from my startup, Living Videotext. We had a full page ad in the first issue of MacWorld. We were extremely excited, the Mac seemed to be the perfect machine for our "idea processor" ThinkTank, and Apple seemed to love us. It took a couple of years to get it right, by 1986 my company had switched to be an exclusively Mac company, but not before we were saved by the people at Apple who believed in us, notably Guy Kawasaki, Mike Boich, Del Yocam and Bill Campbell, and many others. I don't know if we would have made it without the help of Apple, but luckily we didn't have to find out. Thank you to all our friends at Apple, and to Steve Jobs and the Mac team for creating such a wonderful breakthrough product. Those were the days when we believed we were on a mission to save the world. In some sense that idea has never left, to our generation of entrepreneurial software developers. #
Here's what I wrote ten years ago on the 30th anniversary of the Mac. "The rollout on January 24th was like a college graduation ceremony." It appears I didn't write anything about the Mac anniversary in 2004 and my blog didn't exist on 1/24/94. But I did write a piece on what made the Mac different on the 25th anniversary in 2009. BTW, the comments on that piece are incredible. Click the link just to read the freaking comments. #
Last update: Tuesday January 23, 2024; 9:27 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)