Tomorrow is the 40th anniversary of the big event at Flint Center announcing the Macintosh. It was a huge day in my life, and in the evolution of personal computers and ultimately, the internet. I was there that day, along with Kandes Bregman from my startup, Living Videotext. We had a full page ad in the first issue of MacWorld . We were extremely excited, the Mac seemed to be the perfect machine for our "idea processor" ThinkTank, and Apple seemed to love us. It took a couple of years to get it right, by 1986 my company had switched to be an exclusively Mac company, but not before we were saved by the people at Apple who believed in us, notably Guy Kawasaki Del Yocam and Bill Campbell , and many others. I don't know if we would have made it without the help of Apple, but luckily we didn't have to find out. Thank you to all our friends at Apple, and to Steve Jobs and the Mac team for creating such a wonderful breakthrough product. Those were the days when we believed we were on a mission to save the world. In some sense that idea has never left, to our generation of entrepreneurial software developers.