BTW, I co-wrote a Busy Developer's Guide to SOAP in 2001, because it was so desperately needed . SOAP was a tangle of specs, which must have made sense to someone, not sure who, but was incomprehensible to app developers, the same ways ActivityPub is today. I have no idea if the BDG helped, but it was the only way I felt I could be supportive of the protocol, without saying it was a complete failure. I was unusual in that among the developers of the protocol, I was the only one who didn't work at a big company, so if I wanted to do something badly enough, I could just do it. The basic message was: "If you want to implement SOAP in your app, this is one way to do it. And if you do, your software will interop with mine."