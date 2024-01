A note to people who make feeds, software that generates feeds, readers of feeds and everyone else. FeedLand is here as a way for me to get new ideas into the feediverse . I'd like people to hear me. It would have been nice if it were possible to help without spending all this time making FeedLand, but that's the way it goes. I'm not patenting any of it, and it's all open source. At some point, the service, which I'm partnering with Automattic with on, will be a for-profit venture, but not yet. And my main purpose is not the money, it's the ideas, the progress.