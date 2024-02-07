Social networks and RSS. We really should be on the case for all social media networks to support RSS feeds outbound at least (inbound nice too). And also add features to make interop really useful. I've enumerated them here. I am making software that builds on this feature in social networks. And yes we do have some examples of that, thinking of WordPress and competitors. I think they are perfectly good bases for social networks.#
I went skiing today at Belleayre. First time in five years. It was great. I've been working out to get ready for it, and was concerned maybe I'm finally too old, but it's good. My body remembers how to ski. And being in shape for it makes the difference. No doubt at some point I will be too old for it. But not yet. #
Last update: Wednesday February 7, 2024; 3:19 PM EST.
