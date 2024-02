When I was your age, if you're in your late teens or early 20s, there was nothing remotely like Apple Music or Spotify. If we wanted to listen to a specific album we'd have to buy a copy of the vinyl record at a music store. I used to go to a store called Mushroom Too , on Broadway and Zimpel in New Orleans. It was kind of like a head shop, smelled of incense, and they had a great sound system and they were always playing good music. It was on the second floor above a bar called The Boot that had the usual college stuff, beer, burgers, pinball. The record store had rows of racks of albums, like a library in a way, and you'd wander around looking for bands you knew or had heard about, and you'd stare at album covers, front and back and try to decide. Looking for "something good to listen to." And you could only afford a certain number every year, so you listened to each album a lot. I don't know if it works that way for young folk today. In 50 years when you're looking back will you know the songs in the order they appeared on the album? I never bought singles, by the time I came along "album rock" was the thing, stations like WNEW and WPLJ in New York. I'd listen to the student station at Tulane, WTUL. They'd play longer songs, and not always the most popular song on an album. You got the sense that the DJ was being creative with the songs they chose. BTW, both Mushroom and The Boot are still there. What a trip