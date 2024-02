The US government is incapable of defending itself. The tools are in the Constitution. Clearly, even if Trump loses, we're going to go through the same insurrection bullshit only this time around they'll be more practiced and determined. Our ancestors foresaw this event and provided for it. Speaking for them, after listening to the audio from yesterday's Supreme Court hearing, how could it be any more obvious this guy can't be given a second chance. You (Supreme Court) have a job to do. You're the only ones who can judge whether the former President violated his oath, the one you gave him if you recall ( John Roberts ). I think it was set up that way so you'd get the point that you're the one who has to hold him to his oath. Now if you won't do it, step aside, and you all keep stepping aside until someone has the guts to stand up for the country and its Constitution. Tell the Repubs to nominate someone else because this dude broke his oath and as the 14th Amendment says so freaking clearly,How does it make sense to give him the same oath again when he violated it in such a craven way last time. If we as a country can't come together for this, then we don't deserve to survive.