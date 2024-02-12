The Niners didn't win but Taylor Swift did, and that's good news for me. #
The SuperBowl last night was an excellent sports game. I didn't like all the bullshit, but it was good sport. However it's all about gambling. I bet it's ruining a lot of lives. A way of sucking the last pennies from people who are already struggling. And it's so easy, just get an app for your phone, add your credit card, and give them all your money.#
Last update: Monday February 12, 2024; 2:49 PM EST.
