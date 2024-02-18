I'm trying out using various social networks to start threads. Still going to use GitHub for serious stuff, but the last few days, some of my posts on Mastodon and Twitter have gotten unexpected interest. Not sure what to attribute it to, some people have theories, but why not just go with the flow. #
Threads: "Blogrolls may have seemed silly to outsiders, even to the bloggers of the day, but they were the first step after basic writing on the web (blogs) that led to the social web we're using on Twitter, Mastodon, Threads, Bluesky or Facebook. The blogroll says 'these are the sites and people I follow.'"#
Last update: Sunday February 18, 2024; 2:46 PM EST.
