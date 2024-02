I've mostly kept Trump off the home page of this blog since he left office in 2021, but things are changing, and this is shaping up as a Trump year. I read today in the NYT that the resistance is exhausted . Bullshit. We're very well rested. The NYT is a den of assholes. They should explain themselves, or it's time to set up a receptacle for leaks from within so we can get the truth about who's selling us out to Trump and Putin inside the NYT so we know who to blame. Anyway I look forward to once again, pretending Trump doesn't exist, next year or the year after, Murphy-willing.