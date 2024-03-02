There's a rule in covering elections that they don't make projections or even analyze results on TV until all the polls are closed. We need an analogous rule that says there should be no reporting on polls until after the election, to allow the people to form their own opinions, for the same reason. Also, people are less likely to vote if they feel the outcome is a foregone conclusion. People even form their decision re who to vote for based on the polls. That's not a very healthy way for a country to govern itself.