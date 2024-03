The new version of news.scripting.com is up. It's been a long time coming. It looks a lot like the previous version. But it's faster. And if you poke around you'll find some new stuff. There's an About page , linked into the info icon at the top of the page. Basically the dust is settling on the big work we did last year, and now things are starting to feel more like products. I don't doubt there will be problems, as they say, still diggin! 😄