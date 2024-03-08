Evan Prodromou explains that he has access to a feature in Threads that we don't have, which allows him to follow his Threads account from a Mastodon account. This is the easy side of interop, the other direction is more difficult, not technically, but from a regulation and PR standpoint. Facebook (they call themselves Meta now) heavily regulates what people can see on their network, and it's hard to imagine them not having an App Store like the ones on iOS and Android that allows certain services to peer with them and disallows all the rest. #
