The next test for finding the conflict in my tabs code. I'm trying to isolate a problem with the tabs code I use in my blog, and in various pieces of software. Late last year, I decided to stop making new tabs systems, and to invest in a single great tabs manager. This app tests only that code. So I want to know if this works. I may add another test after a while, based on the results of this test.#
Last update: Saturday March 9, 2024; 10:12 AM EST.
