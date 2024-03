I still haven't found whatever it is that is causing the tabs not to respond to clicks sometimes on mobile devices on news.scripting.com and scripting.com. I'm thinking about all the time that's going into this and how much value there is in the tabs. I could also cut through all the michegas and just redirect from news.scripting.com into FeedLand . The same data. Thereadvantages to doing it that way. For some people that is what news.scripting.com will turn into. It's an on ramp to the world of collaborative feed subscriptions. The open social web, in feeds. Which is why we call it FeedYou know The Land of Feeds. I like "land" names for products and companies. I started a company called UserLand a long time ago. I was skiing in Utah in 1989 when I decided on two names: UserLand and Frontier. I like product names that begin with F, esp if you come from the Mac -- where theis the app you spend a lot of time in. So Frontier was a good name simply because it was two syllables and began with F. I know it's weird. It's also why FeedLand feels like a homey name to me. :-)