I still haven't found whatever it is that is causing the tabs not to respond to clicks sometimes on mobile devices on news.scripting.com and scripting.com. I'm thinking about all the time that's going into this and how much value there is in the tabs. I could also cut through all the michegas and just redirect from news.scripting.com into FeedLand. The same data. There are advantages to doing it that way. For some people that is what news.scripting.com will turn into. It's an on ramp to the world of collaborative feed subscriptions. The open social web, in feeds. Which is why we call it FeedLand. You know The Land of Feeds. I like "land" names for products and companies. I started a company called UserLand a long time ago. I was skiing in Utah in 1989 when I decided on two names: UserLand and Frontier. I like product names that begin with F, esp if you come from the Mac -- where the Finder is the app you spend a lot of time in. So Frontier was a good name simply because it was two syllables and began with F. I know it's weird. It's also why FeedLand feels like a homey name to me. :-)#
Good morning. Here's the next tabs test. Yesterday's test showed that tabs that switching between images is fine. The tabs never get hung up. Today's test is the same except one of the tabs is a FeedLand timeline. I want to see if somehow click events are getting lost on their way to the tabs manager. #
Here's the fourth testbed. This one has all the tabs in news.scripting.com. This testing has been really helpful. Please stay with the process. #
