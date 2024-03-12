AI and the NYT#

Zach Seward, a friend from my days at Harvard and NYU, got a kickass job, starting up the AI effort at the NYT. He's just the right guy for it. Young, curious, creative, and very ambitious. And he has a strong startup journalism background. I couldn't think of anyone I'd want more to be in this position. #
Now that he's published notes for a talk he gave at SXSW, it's time to share some of the ideas I have for the NYT re AI.#
Current events. This is something ChatGPT doesn't do. Not sure why. I'd like to be able to connect to ai.nytimes.com and ask it to give me a rundown on the lawyer who's testifying in Congress today about how our president is "elderly." I don't want pointers to stories, though they should be included in the response, I want a custom report, like the ones ChatGPT provides, that answers the questions I have about this dude. Maybe the AI will factor out the BS the NYT adds to their stories and just give me the facts without all the spin. #
More useful NYT archives. When I was a kid I spent so much time at the big library in Jamaica (Queens) going back through microfilm of the NYT from before I was born. So far all we've done is replicate the microfilm user experience (which is great and very useful) but the thing that ChatGPT does so well is prepare custom reports. All that source material, used to answer very specific questions. #
Sell a service to your readers where you manage the archive of their blogs, and in doing so you create a much broader archive for historians, journalists and others to study in the future. At some point the NYT and other journalism outlets will harness the energy, knowledge and intelligence of the readers, why not start now? #
I criticize the NYT a lot, I know. But that means I care. When I stop criticizing you'll know that I've given up. #
Alan Kay said of the Mac, it's the first personal computer worth criticizing. That's the spirit. #
