 
It's even worse than it appears..
Wednesday March 13, 2024; 9:03 PM EDT
Blogrolls are for watchers#
  • Here's a screen shot of the new software that came out today, the blogroll feature on Scripting News. #
  • It's a post on Manton's blog, viewed in the blogroll on my site, talking about stuff on my site. #
  • As we used to say in the Old School Blogosphere: "Watching them watch us, watch them watching us, etc, etc."#
  • Manton's blog is expanded, revealing the five most recent posts. The cursor points at one, showing the full text in a tool tip. Click the link to visit the post on his blog.#
  • Shortly after posting this item, Scripting News showed as the top item in the blogroll.#
  • Then Doc Searls posted on his blog, and I had to snap a screen shot. #
  • Did you know that Doc coined the term blogroll? #
  • Then Gruber showed up from Daring Fireball. It's a bit like a party. 😄 #
  • Today was a very exciting day here, I think tomorrow will be too.#
  • I'm trying to think but nothing happens!#

© copyright 1994-2024 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday March 13, 2024; 10:02 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)