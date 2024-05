Since I write so much about the Knicks here, I need to tell you that the Knicks won their first round playoff series against the Philadelphia team last night. Almost all playoff series that aren't sweeps are intense, but this one was especially so. So we're on to the next round , starting Monday, back in NYC, against the Indiana Pacers, an excellent team this year. And Doc Searls, who is also a Knicks fan, now lives in Indiana, so he is somewhat justified in believing the world revolves around him. I've always had that sense about Doc.

Can we please have a nice slogan we can chant at rallies saying that we think that women owning their own bodies is at least as important as everyone being armed to the teeth so they can shoot their dogs. I think the Repubs learned something after one of their own boasted that she killed her own dog with a gun. They learned that Republican voters think the right to bear arms does not make them hate dogs and to their surpriseMaybe shooting Jews, immigrants, people of color and libruls and libtards of all flavors would probably be okay but for crying out loud not dogs!! They're so freaking cute.