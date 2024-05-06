Cross-posting in 2024#

Some pragmatic notes how cross-posting works these days.#
I use regularly: Twitter, Threads, Facebook, Mastodon, Bluesky. #
Two that have APIs I can use: Mastodon and Bluesky.#
I can't send images to Bluesky via their API, they broke the interface. My way of doing it is now called "legacy." The app that uses that feature doesn't work. But I don't even remotely have the time to go back and fix it.#
The items in my linkblog come from this flow. If it appears in my linkblog, it also appears on Masto and Bluesky.#
I open another tab for Threads, Facebook, Mastodon, Bluesky. #
I make one pass to paste the text, another to paste the image.#
I click Send in each of the tabs, and get back to what I was doing.#
I'm sure a lot of people are doing something very much like this. I can actually witness Jeff Jarvis doing it. I think Jay Rosen probably is too.#
One thing that Bluesky may not be aware of is that their character limit is signficantly lower than the others, so sometimes I can't include them in this rotation. #
I'd love to see one of these support the features of textcasting. I would give them 100 good netizen points for that, because it wouldn't be long before the others did it, and we'd have a much more complete network writing environment. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)