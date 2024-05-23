No one was asking for the PCs, GUIs, the web, blogging or podcasting. I thought for sure as soon as the ideas were out they'd take off. But most people had no idea. Most big new ideas come out of developers realizing something new is possible, shipping it, refining it and getting lucky. AI is the next one, I'm absolutely sure of it. But most people, even most developers, don't see the need, don't see it as inevitable in a good way. To make a fine point, we don't need AI, we didn't need PCs or GUIs or the web. But once the masses saw the power, fun and utility, there was no turning back. The same is true of AI. I've been trying to puzzle out how this will go. How can we develop the amazing power and depth of knowledge of the machine combined with the creativity and deep yearning of humans. One thing I've learned from the year I've been doing this as a user, the machine doesn't want to do anything. Don't anthropomorphize it that way. Try having a conversation with it and ask what it wants. It doesn't understand the concept. It's not surprising that we think the machine will be like us, we always want something, we're the most selfish species there is. But we'll learn to work with the machine, I already have. We'll evolve through this. That's maybe the biggest strength our species has, the rate at which we can adapt.#
I would pay extra for cable to have none of my money go to Fox News.#
We hear about what the companies are doing, mostly very serious bullshit. However, as always the most interesting stuff is done by the users, especially at such an early stage in a technology. #
In the past, when blogging was booting up, we had blogging itself to share information about what we were learning. #
Podcasting grew even more quickly because we already had blogging to share info on what we were trying, what worked, and what didn't. #
You can see all of it in the archive of Scripting News. I was liberal about what I pointed to, because sharing the ideas was more important than any one person's ideas, including my own. The downside is that it made it easy for people to claim credit for things they didn't contribute. #
Anyway with AI, I'm just using the stuff, not developing with it, at least not yet. I wouldn't know where to begin. But I'm discovering all kinds of applications every day, and writing about them on my blog, but I know there are many others doing the same, and I want to read all of it and want them to read my stuff. There's no way to find each other right now.#
Sidebar: It would be interesting to have an AI server that was ingesting our RSS feeds all the time. Then a community of bloggers, if it should develop would have a totally unique kind of archive. Who knows what we'd learn? Would anyone need to write a book about this stuff, or would we always have a current book about what's been discovered here? If you find this fascinating as I do, then I want to know more about what you're doing. See how we can bootstrap something in itself, that's the best way to do it.#
In the meantime, when I discover a blogger who is writing about using AI, I'll add it to my blogroll, which is visible on the blogroll.social main page, and on my blog. If you have such a blog, or know of a good one, send me a link, and I'll add it to the blogroll. Once there are enough, I'll start a public timeline for it in FeedLand, so everyone can benefit. #
Let's use our technology to track the most exciting tech development in a long time. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)