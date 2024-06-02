The worst part about having a felon in the White House is that he's probably committing felonies while he's in the freaking White House. #
There's a lot of stuff in Friday's piece. Ken Smith pointed out the story in the very last postscript. Before that, I hadn't put it together that podcasting worked because for a while Adam did my job, and for a while I did his. That guaranteed two things -- that the technology would be maximally simple, and that anyone with a computer could do the whole recording and production job without help from an expensive studio. In both cases the result was nowhere near commercial standards, but that didn't matter, in fact it helped that there were so many glitches in my early podcasts, that said that hey if this guy can do it, so can I. #
