It's amazing how well Comey's rep has been laundered, but I'll never forget that his CYA move re Hillary's emails at the very end of the 2016 campaign, knocked Hillary off her feet, she never recovered and we had four years of Trump and maybe more as a result. He is not an authority on democracy, he's one of the early pariahs. There has been no apology, or regret expressed. As bad as Alito. I wonder if CNN has bothered to check how people feel about him.