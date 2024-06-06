I used the ChatGPT "upload an image" feature today while debugging some software. I could show it what wasn't working with a screen shot. Amazingly it understood and made the connection to the software we were working on, and suggested a modification that made it work properly. This was an important missing bit of functionality, previously you had to explain in words what wasn't working visually. That worked too, but was cumbersome. Much easier to just show it was wrong. And the UI couldn't be simpler. Take the screen shot at paste it into the box where you normally type. It starts analyzing before you press Enter.