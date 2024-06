According to reviewers Hit Man is a movie for adults, supposedly with a plot, writing, acting, from Netflix. Rated 83 on Metacritic (a must-see). I was excited! Watched it. It's like a TV sitcom. Ugh. Zzzzz . The main character has a nice-Brad Pitt like smile. Wears weird constumes. Finds a beautiful girlfriend. Best thing about it is that it takes place in New Orleans, so I could try to figure out where they were. That's about it. Much better implementation of a similar idea -- Emily the Criminal