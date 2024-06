😄

I have a Mac Mini that keeps running out of space on its internal drive. It happened again, but this time it offered to open an app that helps me find the big stuff. I don't know when this app came to be, but it's very helpful. In a few minutes I was able to free up 100GB of space used for all kinds of frivolous purposes, like backups of every mobile device that's ever come within wifi distance of this machine (or so it seems). I'm sure there's a way to get it to store some of the frivolous stuff on the 16TB external drive, but I sure don't know how to do it nor do I want to know. My head is so overloaded with other BS from JavaScript, CSS, Node.js, my own software, etc etc. My brain has been out of space a lot longer than this Mac's has. I desperately want to move my act to Linux and reclaim all the memory I'm using to store stuff about the Mac, which isn't really doing me much good, I use the Mac as if it was a Linux machine. However, I remain a happy shareholder, that's my revenge, and why I bought the stock in the first place. I was so unhappy with what Apple was doing at the time (1998) but I could see that it would make beaucoups money, so I hedged. I figured at least they'd make me rich while completely annihilating all I had done to make the platform great. My inner greedy capitalist has his revenge. I would still rather have seen Apple keep Frontier running and have lost some of the profit I made from the Apple stock. Anyway, as usual I ramble.