A very simple example where ChatGPT saves programmer time. MySQL has awful error messages. Rather than try to figure out what they mean, I paste the message into ChatGPT and say nothing. It tells me what the error was and even fixes it for me. I copy the result, paste it into MySQL and I'm back on the road. One can imagine where they build that into the MySQL app and I converse with it instead of the app with the awful error messages. #
Is this the user experience writers want from WordPress? If I were designing it, I would start from scratch, build an easy writing tool for writers to focus on writing, and make the design process accessible if they want to work in that mode, but keep it out of their way because most writing has nothing to do with design.#
I'm happy to host sidebar images on Scripting News that showcase the creative possibilities of ChatGPT-developed art. #
Last update: Wednesday June 12, 2024; 12:28 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)