One place I could use ChatGPT-like functionality, in debugging CSS. I'd like to put my cursor on an object in Elements view and ask why does this object have a width of 1054.09px. When I look it up in the Computed panel it's greyed out, and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the debugger to explain this. But there is an answer to this question. #
Is there a Kickstarter for political ads? I'd like to put up a page with yesterday's ad, and let people put up money to run it. The more money we raise the more the ad runs. #
Getting a new case for an old cellphone is a huge cost savings, because you're getting most of the benefits of having a new phone for approx 1/86th of the cost, by my calculations.#
