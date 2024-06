I've written a crawler for the network of blogrolls via connective links in HTML and/or RSS feeds. When I started the project, I had no idea what I'd find. How many blogrolls of what quality. I still don't know the extent of it, but there's a non-trivial number of blogrolls out there. I'm thinking about ways to get a handle on all the feeds in all the blogrolls, and see what we get from that. And I'm beginning to see the utility of FeedLand as a feed operating system, which is what I wanted it to be. It's not just a feed reader. It's able to do things most feed readers don't do, maybe none do. We don't have a good grasp of the depth of the feed products either. I will of course share the results when they are shareable.