 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday, June 17, 2024
I added my Podcast0 feed to PodcastIndex and Apple. I've subscribed in Pocketcasts, and am listening to the first episode now. #
I can also set up a separate feed for Scripting News podcasts, and I'm definitely going to do that too. If this idea catches on I'd like to collect and share interesting podcast0's.#
Here's a screen shot of the post from 2004 in Pocketcasts. The arrow points at the date. It's cool that a podcast from 20 years ago appears to work. I wonder how it'll sort in the Most Recent lists? #
Twenty years ago today#
  • I was talking with a friend over the weekend about the origins of podcasting, and how, in June of 2004, I finally decided to do an audio post, to get my feet wet, and to prove all you needed was a laptop and a little software and you could be doing radio almost as easily as writing a blog post. #
  • That was June 11, 2004. #
  • Then it hit me, it's June 2024 now, it's been twenty freaking years. #
  • In hindsight, that podcast was the start of the bootstrap that saw a dozen shows by September and then hundreds and thousands, and now here we are, podcasting has been through quite a few bursts of growth and it's still as open as it was back in June 2004. #
  • Anyone with a laptop can do a podcast. That was the goal. You don't need anyone's permission. That was a breakthrough in radio. Prior to that, you had to get a lot of approval, and every step made it less real and less interesting, imho. #
  • My partner in this at the time was Adam Curry. Sometime in that period he started The Daily Source Code, and then we did a podcast together for a few months called Trade Secrets. My own podcast was called Morning Coffee Notes. #
  • So I thought, why not do a Serial-like podcast over the next few months, with the actual programs from 2004, along with the Trade Secrets shows. I think I have them all archived. And it would be great if Adam did the same with his shows, starting when they started. And Dawn & Drew, Dave Slusher. This can go on forever if you like. (I promise mine won't.)#
  • So here's the URL for the podcast.#
  • http://scripting.com/podcast0/rss.xml#
  • I'm sure there will be a lot of cringeworthy moments, but what the heck. I'll hopefully have the feed up before the end of the day, and I'll register it with Apple so will hopefully be transcripts. #
  • I hope I can count on you to spread the word, this is how the podcasting bootstrap happened. If you want to learn how two weird geek hippie types like Adam and myself, can have an idea, and then by constantly trying out new approaches, eventually it sticks and becomes a new medium that's still thriving twenty years later. #
  • It should be quite a story! :-)#
  • Here's a picture of myself and Adam at Gnomedex in the summer of 2004. And that's the laptop I used to make all these podcasts. I was living in Seattle at the time. #
  • Dave and Adam at Gnomedex in 2004.#
  • PS: Here's the Apple Podcasts page. #

© copyright 1994-2024 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday June 17, 2024; 7:10 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)