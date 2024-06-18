My second Podcast0 episode is up. Here's the RSS 2.0 feed. And the page for the episode on Apple Podcasts.#
For people who use Electric Drummer. If you accidentally close a file that's open and want it to re-appear in its previous position, you can edit your prefs.json file. You can find it by choosing Open Data Folder from the File menu. You'll see prefs.json. Open it in a text editor, and make the changes you want -- carefully. Probably a good idea to make a copy of the file before editing. But I just did it and laughed out loud, why didn't I think of this before? Heh.#
