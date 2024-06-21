The best software does one thing well, that a lot of people want to do, that there is no other way to do. I've never seen this, but it's the ideal.#
Thanks for all the good advice via email and Mastodon re best way to record an interview podcast in 2024. I'm really getting into this. I'm definitely going to come up with a nice pure podcast feed for Scripting News. But first I have some new software to ship. 😄#
There's a new kitten to keep track of -- Wordle Kitty. When I need to score a big win, I turn Wordle over to this kitten and she does a kickass job while remaining as cute as can be. #
Bruce Schneier has a new blog moderation policy. Everyone should have one. He's a bit of a troll himself. Once he gave a talk at an O'Reilly conference, and while I was in the audience, accused me of designing XML-RPC to get around firewalls. I happen to know that's not true, and in fact you can easily spec a firewall rule that keeps out XML-RPC calls, that was a design goal. So I waited my turn, and explained. He just stood there, offered no apology or retraction or explanation. Now that's fucked up Bruce. From that point on I never believed any of his proclamations. And I rarely forget people who openly trash my rep like that. Tech is so fucked up that way. People like Schneier take advantage of the fact that people don't understand the terminology so they get away with hurling insults randomly like that.#
More and more I see comments, unless explicitly asked for, as spam that I'd disable if I could. #
Most of the energy in social networks these days goes into keeping the garbage out of replies. If originators had stronger tools, there would be less work for the platform to do, and overall happier people. #
On Facebook, I often limit comments to friends, who don't tend to spam, presumably because we like to stay on good terms, and spam is an imposition, at best, and often insulting.#
